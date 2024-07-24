Arti Singh Says She Was Not Involved In Mama Govinda's Fight With Krushna Abhishek

Television actress Arti Singh, who got married earlier this year, has finally opened up about her brother, Krushna Abhishek's fight with Chi chi mama Govinda. For the unversed, the Hero No.1 star had attended the actress' wedding this year along with his son. Talking to Paras Chhabra on his podcast, the actress revealed was never involved in their fight. She said, "I was the happiest that my Mama came. He came for a short time, but he came. For me, his coming was a big thing. Because after a long time, we all met. As soon as I saw him, I was very happy. I never had anything with him. You know me. I love him a lot. And I always used to tell everyone that… I mean, he has taken a lot of care of me. And he has loved me a lot. He has given me so much love. So, I was never involved in that. Whatever happened, I was never a part of it. But I am happy that he came for the marriage.”

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Arti Singh revealed that her uncle Govinda had stopped all communication with her, following his tiff with Krushna. "There's a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (when bulls fight, grass gets trampled). Whatever issue happened between them, I too have to face the consequences. Chi Chi mama and his family don't speak to me anymore," the publication quoted Arti Singh as saying.

Talking about the feud, Govinda's wife Sunita told Times Of India in an earlier interview: "We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."