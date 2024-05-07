Newlywed Arti Singh Shares Pics From Pehli Rasoi

Arti shared this image. (courtesy: ArtiSingh)

Newlywed Arti Singh shared pictures from her first cooking at in-law's place on her Instagram feed. Arti Singh can be seen dressed in an all-red salwar suit. She can be seen sporting sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda. She can be seen smiling in the pictures. Arti Singh wrote in the caption, "Pehli rasoi. Pyar aur mithas se bharpur (First cooking. It's filled up with love and sweetness)." The Internet reacted to the pictures. A user wrote, "Ma'am kya bana rahe ho aap (Ma'am, what are you cooking?)" Another user wrote, "So beautiful pictures." Another comment read, "Bless." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Arti Singh shared some beautiful snapshots from her special day. In the first picture, Arti can be seen walking down the aisle while her brother Krushna Abhishek holds phoolon ki chadar. Arti shared picures from her saat phere and wedding rituals. For the wedding, Arti wore a pink saree and she completed her look with an elaborate head jewellery. Actor and Govinda's niece Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in a grand ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "Thank you Universe for bringing us together." Take a look:

Arti Singh also shared a loved-up wedding video. Sharing the vide, Arti wrote, "Arti..Deepak bina adhoori...Aur jab dono mil jaayein..Toh Ishwer muskuraake aashirwaad dete hain...Iss shubh milan ke shubh avsar per..Aapki blessings ka intzaar rahega..." Take a look:

Arti Singh's wedding was a star-studded affair. Govinda, who has had a strained relationship Krushna Abhishek (who is Arti's brother) all these years, also attended the wedding. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary attended the wedding.

Arti Singh featured in serials like Maayka, Grihasti, Udaan. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League 1, Bigg Boss 13. She made special appearances in shows like Santoshi Maa, Comedy Nights Bachao.