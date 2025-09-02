<i>Bigg Boss 13</i> Fame Arti Singh Went From 71 Kg To 66 Kg In Just 18 Days: Here's Her Weight Loss Secret

Arti Singh has made fans believe that if there's a will, there's a way. The actress and Govinda's niece underwent a drastic weight loss back in 2022. She shed 5 kg in just 18 days, proving that determination and commitment are the cornerstones of healthy living.

Arti Singh's journey to fitness started in 2020 when she dropped a before-and-after photo on Instagram, flaunting her in-progress abs that she achieved in a month. The Bigg Boss 13 fame credited "50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day" for the welcome change. As an “emotional eater”, her "biggest" challenge was to curb the late-night cravings.

On August 23, 2022, Arti Singh shared a series of pictures on Instagram, highlighting her weight loss ordeal. She admitted to putting on weight, failing to maintain a balance between healthy eating and going to the gym regularly. However, she bounced back from the setback, reassuring fans that it was just a phase.

Arti Singh wrote, "Why post only when you accomplish a goal? Why not when sometimes you fail? I took this weight on 2nd August and thought I would go at least 3 kg down, but today I'm 2 kg more. Maybe sometimes you just lose track. Lose that motivation.

"I was tired of getting up and going to the gym like a ritual. But for some time, I just wanted to do nothing. Not thinking before eating… I did disappoint my trainer. Sometimes it's a phase, so just want to say it's ok… This post is just to tell those who might be going through the same. You fall, but you get up and start again," she added.

Cut to one month later, on September 10, Arti Singh had already lost 5 kg. She went from 71.21 to 66.84 kg. The actress posted a video on Instagram where she was seen performing a range of exercises, including renegade rows, deadlifts, crunches, weight lifting, battling ropes, overhead weighted lunges and weighted knee raises. "Not giving up," read her side note.

Arti Singh's weight loss journey is nothing short of inspiring.