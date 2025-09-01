From 179 Kg To 135 Kg: How This Influencer Lost Weight With This Simple Diet And Workout

Weight loss stories always grab attention, but some stand out because they are more than just numbers. Akshay Kakkar's journey is one of those.

The influencer, who has been open about his struggles with weight, surprised his followers with a dramatic weight loss transformation that has turned him into an inspiration for many.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi was extra special for him. Akshay shared two pictures - one from last year and one from this year - both taken with Lord Ganesha's idol at his home. The difference was jaw-dropping. Last year, he weighed 179 kg, and this year, he weighed 135 kg. That is a solid 44 kg down in just one year. The transformation was not just physical; it carried a story of discipline, patience and belief.

In his caption, Akshay Kakkar summed it up beautifully. He wrote, “Pichle saal ki Ganpati sthapana aur iss saal ki Ganpati sthapana ke beech… sirf ek saal ka gap hai, lekin jo badlav hua hai woh meri life ka sabse bada gift hai. Har girti saans, har girta pasina, har ek struggle ne aaj yeh khushi di hai. Aaj main bas ek cheez mehsoos kar raha hoon, Ganpati Bappa sach mein sabka bhala karte hain!”

Akshay Kakkar's story is motivating because it feels real. He didn't chase shortcuts or fall for quick fixes. Instead, he embraced a lifestyle change. A big part of that was mindful eating. He often shared what his meals looked like – simple, balanced and portioned right. On his plate, you would find a generous serving of salad, protein-packed vegetables, dal and roti for carbs, and a crunchy papad on the side for taste. It wasn't about giving up food; it was about eating right and enjoying it in balance.

Fitness, of course, was not just about food for Akshay. He made sure to add cardio into his daily routine. His Instagram is filled with clips of him sweating it out in the gym. Cardio, as he showed, works like magic for weight loss – it burns calories, improves stamina, and keeps the heart healthy. More than that, it builds consistency, which is half the battle when it comes to fitness.

Another pillar of his journey was yoga. Back in June, Akshay uploaded a video where he talked about how yoga not only helped him lose weight but also improved his overall well-being. In his words, "Yoga isn't just an exercise, it's a journey of healing. If you are on your weight loss journey, don't ignore yoga."

From 179 kg to 135 kg in just a year, Akshay Kakkar's 44 kg weight loss is proof that change is possible. His story is simple but powerful: eat right, move daily, breathe mindfully, and stay patient.

Akshay Kakkar's weight loss journey is nothing less than inspiring - one step, one meal, and one yoga pose at a time.