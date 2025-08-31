How Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurana Lost 11 Kg: Inside The Singer's Weight Loss Journey

Punjabi singer and actor Himanshi Khurana, who also appeared on the popular Bigg Boss 13 show, stunned fans with a major weight loss transformation.

Talking about her weight loss journey on ABP Live's Health Conclave Punjab 2024, Himanshi Khurana opened up about losing 11 kg naturally with a simple diet. She claimed that the diet not only transformed her physically but mentally as well.

In the interview, the Mooi Cosmetics founder revealed that she only swears by home-cooked meals and abides by the ancient wisdom of having from "ghree to oil to parathas.

"I still have parathas every day and I still lost weight," Himanshi Khurana added. She also shared that she stopped eating junk completely and only ate simple home-cooked meals.

As for exercise, Himanshi Khurana revealed that she only goes for Pilates twice a week, and it is mostly her diet that helped her lose weight. Well,

Pilates is considered an effective exercise for someone trying to lose weight. A 2021 study published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology found that Pilates can help reduce body weight, body mass index (BMI), and body fat percentage in adults.

Himanshi Khurana also emphasised the importance of prioritising health instead of just losing weight. She added that with so many weight loss fads out there, people tend to shed the extra kilos in unhealthy ways. It is important to take care of your physical as well as mental health.