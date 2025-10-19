Tamannaah Bhatia's Coach Reveals 3 Exercises That Can Throw Your Hormones Out Of Whack

We all know exercise is good for us. It helps us stay fit, boosts mood, and improves overall health. But what if your workout routine is actually throwing your hormones off balance? Yes, that can happen too. While we often talk about diet and stress when it comes to hormones, how and when you train plays a big role, too. Hormones like cortisol, progesterone and melatonin can all take a hit if your exercise habits go overboard – or happen at the wrong time.

On Saturday, weight loss coach Siddhartha Singh, who trains celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, shared a post on Instagram that caught everyone's attention. He talked about the three worst exercises for hormonal balance – and some of them might surprise you.

1. Daily Fasted Cardio

According to the weight loss coach, starting your mornings with fasted cardio may not be as beneficial as you think. "This will spike cortisol first thing in the morning when your body is already in a fasted, stressed state," he explained. As per a report by Healthline, excessive cortisol levels can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, fatigue, mood changes and irritability.

2. Excessive HIIT Sessions

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) is great for burning calories and boosting endurance – but moderation is key. "Hydrox and CrossFit are great in moderation, but too much will drive cortisol up and lower your progesterone," Siddhartha warned.

3. Late-Night Workouts

You might think a post-work gym session helps you unwind – but your body might not agree. Training too late in the evening can raise your stress hormones, which interfere with your deep sleep. "Finish your intense sessions at least three hours before bedtime," Siddhartha advised.

In short, as Siddhartha Singh summed it up: "Sometimes hormones are not the problem; it is actually your training approach."

So, if you have been feeling off despite eating right, it might be time to check not just what you are doing in the gym, but how and when you are doing it.