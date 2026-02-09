Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Row, Vijay Attends Wedding In Chennai. See Pics

Thalapathy Vijay attended YS Sunil Reddy's son Sahil's wedding in Chennai on Sunday, amid the row over his film Jana Nayagan. Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In the viral videos, Vijay is seen with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress Party. In one, he is welcomed with a bouquet. In another, he clicks selfies with fans.

Few more clicks of Thalapathy Vijay with Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the family wedding in Chennai

In the pictures, Vijay appears dressed in white, chatting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

More clicks of Thalapathy Vijay with Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the family wedding in Chennai

BREAKING: Thalapathy Vijay takes a selfie with fans at a wedding event in Chennai.





Jana Nayagan Row

Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be Vijay's last film before taking the political plunge, was scheduled to be released on January 9.

The film has been stuck in the certification limbo with the Censor Board.

The earlier order by the single judge, which had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant certification to the film, had been stayed.

The court also instructed the single judge to grant adequate time for the CBFC to file its counter, which had not been done earlier. The petitioner was also given the option to amend the prayer.

However, the producer has neither moved the single judge nor approached the Supreme Court.

This has triggered speculation that the producer may have instead approached the CBFC, allowing the board to send the film to a revising committee as per its original plan, a move that had earlier been challenged in court to enhance prospects of an early release.

The film is expected to contain significant political messaging, as the actor is set to make his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The CBFC had informed the court that the film contains violence, religious elements, and scenes involving the army, which require an opinion from a defence expert.