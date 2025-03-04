Krushna Recalls When Govinda Carried Him On His Shoulders For Vaishno Devi Yatra To Fulfill A 'Mannat'

Popular actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek recently shared an emotional story about his uncle and famous actor Govinda on the podcast hosted by renowned TV judge and actor Archana Puran Singh. In the podcast, Krushna revealed that many years ago, Govinda had made a heartfelt vow, and to fulfil it, he carried Krushna on his shoulders for six hours to the Vaishno Devi temple.

Krushna explained that his mother had raised Govinda, but she was unable to have a child. In this context, Govinda made a prayer at Vaishno Devi, promising that if his sister had a child, he would walk back carrying the child on his shoulders. After Krushna's birth, Govinda got busy with his film career and forgot about his vow.

However, when Krushna was five years old, Govinda remembered the vow. He decided to fulfil it despite his busy schedule. Govinda took Krushna to Vaishno Devi and carried him on his shoulders to the temple, despite the difficulty. The journey took six hours, with the public assisting him due to the weight of Krushna. Krushna's recounting of the story highlighted Govinda's dedication and love for his family members, which touched fans and listeners.

