Arti Singh Shares Famjam Pics With Brother Krushna Abhishek, Sister-In-Law Kashmera Shah From Her Wedding

Days after her wedding, Arti Singh has been keeping her Instafam glued by sharing new pictures from her album. On Monday, Arti Singh shared a few famjam pictures from her wedding day. The pictures feature Arti, her mother, brother Krushna Abhishek, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's sons and other family members. In one adorable click, Krushna Abhishek's sons can be seen holding the long veil of bride Arti. Sharing the pictures, Arti wrote, "The special day with my most special people....my pillars#DipakKiArti." Take a look:

On Sunday, Arti shared a few images with husband Dipak Chauhan. Arti, who chose a traditional red lehenga for her wedding, can be seen posing adorably with Dipak in the pictures. In one click, Dipak can be seen kissing the new bride on her cheek and flower petals being showered upon them. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram feed, Arti wrote, "Mr and Mrs. Chauhan." Take a look:

Actor and Govinda's niece Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan last week in a grand ceremony. Arti Singh's wedding was a star-studded affair. Govinda, who has had a strained relationship Krushna Abhishek (who is Arti's brother) all these years, also attended the wedding. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary attended the wedding.

Arti Singh featured in serials like Maayka, Grihasti, Udaan. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League 1, Bigg Boss 13. She made special appearances in shows like Santoshi Maa, Comedy Nights Bachao.