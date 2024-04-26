Kashmera Shah On Govinda Attending Arti Singh's Wedding: 'He Blessed My Children'

Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah at Arti Singh's wedding.

Veteran star Govinda set aside a years-long family feud to attend his niece Arti Singh's wedding on Thursday. The two families severed ties following a tweet from Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah. The tweet allegedly referred to Govinda and his wife Sunita as "people who dance for money." After the wedding ceremony, Krushna and Kashmera spoke to the paparazzi and expressed joy about "Chi Chi mama" (uncle) Govinda's presence. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Krushna said, “Arey hum sab kitne khush hai aap dekho, media bhi, hum sab log khush hai. [Look, we are all so happy, even the media, we are all happy.]” When asked if she took Govinda's blessings by touching his feet, Kashmera responded, “Obviously. He has always been sweet. Aur unhone mere dono bacho ko bless kiya, aashirwad diya. [He also blessed both my kids.] I am very happy.”

In another video shared by Instant Bollywood, Govinda can be heard wishing Arti Singh. The actor said, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage [I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes].”

Earlier, Kashmera Shah talked about Govinda's presence at Arti Singh's wedding. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, "He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti and she really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her”.

“It's a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him (Govinda) with our open arms. I am his daughter-in-law. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet. Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don't love each other,” Kashmera Shah added.

Arti Singh got married to businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai.