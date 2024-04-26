Full House At Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan's Wedding With Govinda, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah And Others

Pictures from Arti Singh's wedding.

Actor Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai on Thursday night. Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan stepped out for a photo-op after the ceremony last night. The couple also distributed sweets to the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Arti's brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah were twinning and winning in white outfits at the ceremony. Govinda also attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding last night. Other guests at the wedding included Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, Mahira Sharma and Yuvika Chaudhary.

The newlyweds posing for the cameras:

See photos from the wedding here:

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement," she said.

Arti Singh stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show Maayka. She has also featured in TV shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Udaan and many others. She also participated in Bigg Boss 13.