Arti Singh's Beach-Side Mehendi Was All About Love, Fun And Laughter

Arti Singh shared this image. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Arti Singh is all set to marry her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Her wedding festivities are in full swing. Ahead of her big day, Arti Singh hosted a beach-side mehendi ceremony. For the occasion, Arti elegantly sported a purple booti-printed sharara and a strappy short kurta. She accessorised her look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, and a maang teeka. She complemented her ensemble with subtle makeup and softly curled hair. In the pictures, Arti Singh is seen posing on the sandy shores. Her fiance Dipak Chauhan also wore a purple-hued ensemble. He opted for a purple kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Arti Singh wrote, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon. #PyarKiMehndi #dipakkiarti." Take a look at the post below.

Arti Singh hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of several celebrities including her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants. Though Bigg Boss 13 remains one of the most cherished seasons, its contestants rarely reunited after the show ended. However, Arti Singh's sangeet served as a rare occasion where most of the season's contestants gathered together. Among the attendees were Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra.

Arti Singh stunned in a lovely green lehenga, while her fiance Dipak Chauhan complemented her look with a printed kurta. Rashami Desai opted for a sequinned pink lehenga, accentuated by a diamond neckpiece. Devoleena Bhattacharjee paired her pink lehenga with matching sneakers. Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi also attended the sangeet ceremony. They were twinning in black outfits. Ex-flames Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were also pictured at the event. However, they did not pose together. Paras Chhabra posed with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh.

Aside from them, several celebrities including Arti Singh's best friend Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the actress' sangeet ceremony.

For the unversed, Arti Singh will get married on April 25 at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.