To Bride-To-Be Arti Singh, Congratulations From 'Jigar Ka Tukda' Karan Singh Grover

Arti Singh and Karan Singh Grover pictured together.

Arti Singh is all set to say 'I do' to her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Ahead of her wedding, the couple hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony. Among the attendees were Arti Singh's best friend and actor Karan Singh Grover. From being Arti Singh's biggest cheerleader to now being her bridesman, Karan Singh Grover leaves no stone unturned in showering love on the actress. Recently, Karan Singh Grover shared a video of Arti Singh's sangeet performance on his Instagram handle. In the video, Arti is seen dedicating a performance to her family and close friends. She can be seen dancing to songs such as Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara and Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai among others.

Arti Singh looks pretty in a vibrant green sleeveless lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Congratulations on finding true love! Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan." Arti was quick to drop a comment on the post and wrote, "Love you jigar ka tukda." Take a look at the post here.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh opened up about her bond with Karan Singh Grover and referred to him as her "best friend." She also shared that she had saved his contact under the name 'Jigar ka tukda' (Piece of my heart) on her phone. She stated that before her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Karan gifted her one of his jackets and told her to wear it whenever she felt low. For the unversed, Arti and Karan have been friends for more than eight years now.

Several celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the actress' sangeet ceremony. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra were also pictured at the event.