A Bigg Boss 13 Reunion At Arti Singh's Sangeet With Rashami Desai, Devoleena And Others

Celebs at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony.

Arti Singh is all set to marry her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Her wedding festivities are in full swing. Ahead of her big day, Arti Singh hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of several celebrities including her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants. Though Bigg Boss 13 remains one of the most cherished seasons, its contestants rarely reunited after the show ended. However, Arti Singh's sangeet served as a rare occasion where most of the season's contestants gathered together. Among the attendees were Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra.

Arti Singh stunned in a lovely green lehenga, while her fiance Dipak Chauhan complemented her look with a printed kurta. Rashami Desai opted for a sequinned pink lehenga, accentuated by a diamond neckpiece. Devoleena Bhattacharjee paired her pink lehenga with matching sneakers. Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi also attended the sangeet ceremony. They were twinning in black outfits. Ex-flames Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were also pictured at the event. However, they did not pose together. Paras Chhabra posed with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh.

Aside from them, several celebrities including Arti Singh's best friend Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the actress' sangeet ceremony.

For the unversed, Arti Singh will get married on April 25 at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”