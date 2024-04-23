Inside Arti Singh And Dipak Chauhan's Haldi Ceremony. See Pics

Arti Singh shared this image on her Instagram story.

Arti Singh is gearing up to say 'I do' to her fiance Dipak Chauhan. The couple will get married on April 25 at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. Ahead of their big day, the couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony. For the ceremony, Arti Singh wore a pink and green coloured lehenga. She opted for a minimal makeup look and soft curls. Several photos and videos from the actress' haldi function have been doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the viral videos, Arti Singh can be seen dancing joyfully while planting a kiss on Dipak's cheeks. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah also joined in the celebration.

Arti Singh shared two photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ke Rang. (Most beautiful colour, Haldi's colour) Couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”

In the same interview, Arti Singh shared that she didn't feel any inhibitions while meeting Dipak. She said, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn't feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force." She added,"I feel blessed to have him in my life. What I appreciate most about our relationship is that I can truly be myself with him and even with his family, including his father and two sisters. I am glad I didn't settle earlier. Sahi waqt par sab kuchh sahi ho raha hai (everything is working out perfectly at the right time), especially as I have gained a better understanding of relationships."