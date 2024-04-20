Inside Arti Singh's Bridal Shower, Hosted By Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah

A still from the video. (courtesy: artisingh5)

TV actor Arti Singh, who will marry businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, shared a video from her pre-wedding festivities. The bridal shower, to be precise. In the video, the bride-to-be can be seen dancing her heart out. The video also features Arti's brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek and her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah (the couple hosted the party). Posting a video on Instagram, Arti wrote, "And the celebrations begun...Thanks to the lovely hosts #bhaiyabhabhi Kashmera and Krushna."

Check out Arti Singh's post here:

On Friday, Arti Singh shared a video from her haldi ceremony and she wrote on Instagram, "Aaj meri haldi hai aur meri dulhan ke ghar bhi dhol nagare bajne chahiye. Such a sweet surprise Dipak Chauhan entered house after gym and laga haayeeeee meri shadi bas 5 din mein hai..."Bipasha Basu commented on the post, "Stay blessed my darling . We love you. You deserve all the happiness and more."

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement."

Arti Singh stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show Maayka. She has also featured in TV shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Udaan and many others.