Arti Singh And Dipak Chauhan Announce Wedding Date. Details Inside

Arti Singh shared this image. (courtesy: artisingh5)

Arti Singh turned a year older on Friday (March 5). The actress who celebrated her 39th birthday in a grand way, unveiled an extra-special surprise for her fans - a wedding announcement. The actress revealed her impending nuptials to Dipak Chauhan, a businessman based in Navi Mumbai. She shared that she will get married on April 25 this year. Not only this, Arti Singh also dropped a photo with her to-be husband Dipak Chauhan. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever...

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”

In the same interview, Arti Singh shared that she didn't feel any inhibitions while meeting Dipak. She said, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn't feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship. He brings a calming influence into my life and serves as a grounding force." She added,"I feel blessed to have him in my life. What I appreciate most about our relationship is that I can truly be myself with him and even with his family, including his father and two sisters. I am glad I didn't settle earlier. Sahi waqt par sab kuchh sahi ho raha hai (everything is working out perfectly at the right time), especially as I have gained a better understanding of relationships."