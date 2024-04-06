Arti Singh Reveals If Uncle Govinda Will Attend Her Wedding: 'I Am Certain...'

Arti Singh and Govinda pictured together.

Arti Singh, who is all set to get married on April 25, has been at the centre of attention not only for her impending marriage but also for the reconciliation with her uncle, Govinda, after years of estrangement due to a rift between her 'Chi-chi Mama' and her brother, Krushna Abhishek. The siblings' strained relationship with Govinda had been a topic of widespread discussion for some time. However, as Arti prepares for her wedding, it appears that relations have thawed.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Arti disclosed that she had reached out to Govinda to share the news of her wedding, and to her delight, he expressed happiness for her. She said, "Yes, I informed Chi Chi mama about my wedding, and he was happy for me. I hope they (Govinda and his family) bless me at the wedding. In fact, I am certain they will attend because they love me."

In a 2021 interview with Indian Express, Arti Singh spoke about the fallout she experienced as a result of the discord between Govinda and Krushna. Citing a Hindi proverb that translates to "When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers," she acknowledged bearing the brunt of their conflict. Arti Singh recounted how the rift between Krushna and Govinda escalated a few years ago when Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, allegedly made disparaging remarks about Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, on social media.

In 2019, Krushna Abhishek admitted that they were at fault and would like to reconcile with Govinda. Soon after, Sunita told Times Of India in an interview: "We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”