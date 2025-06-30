How Shefali Jariwala's <i>Bigg Boss</i> Family Said Goodbye To Her: 'Crazy Child'

Years after her stint in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala once again took the small screen by storm, this time by featuring on the popular albeit controversial reality TV series Bigg Boss. She appeared on the 13th season of the show back in 2019.

During her time in the Bigg Boss house, Shefali Jariwala made some friends for life such as Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rashami Desai who attended her funeral on Saturday. Her last post on X was an homage to Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 winner who died of cardiac arrest in 2021.

Some of her fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemates paid their emotional and heartfelt tributes to her when she died on Friday night.

Arti Singh, who remained Shefali Jariwala's close friend even after Bigg Boss 13 wrapped, wrote a lengthy and sentimental note for the actor on Instagram.

Arti Singh called Shefali Jariwala "a crazy super happy child" who was clean at heart and only spread love wherever she went.

"I was always in awe of your beauty. When you entered Bigg Boss I couldn't take my eyes off you," she wrote, recalling how Shefali Jariwala would ask her to get a facial done before her wedding.

"We will cry, we will mourn, but will move on, but family, they will suffer all their life. I don't want to say you have gone to heaven or a better place. This was not the time to go," she added in her post.

Paras Chhabra shared an old video of his with Shefali Jariwala where the late actor can be heard asking him to manifest whatever he wished for and to come to her house next year to tell her when his wish is fulfilled.

"Agla saal ab kabhi nahi aayega (There is no next year now)#shefalijariwala #omshanti," he captioned the video shared on Sunday.

Vishal Aditya Singh, who fondly called the actor 'Jari', shared a screenshot of their last conversation on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

According to the screenshot, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala were supposed to meet up on Friday night, the same day she died.

"Jari," he captioned his Instagram Story with a heartbreak emoji.

In A Nutshell

Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was taken to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where she was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed. The postmortem report is expected today.

Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation after featuring in the 2002 remix music video Kaanta Laga. She later appeared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) in a brief appearance alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She also participated in Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.