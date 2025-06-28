Shefali Jariwala's Last Post On X Was A Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest In 2021

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, died late Friday at the age of 42.

What's Happening

In a tragic coincidence, Shefali's last post on X (formerly Twitter) was a tribute to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and former partner, Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth died in 2021 due to a cardiac arrest.

On his death anniversary, Shefali shared a photo where the two can be seen hugging during their time on the show and wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla." The post has gone viral in light of the news of her death.

Shefali and Sidharth were in a relationship for a brief period of time over 15 years ago. Since 2014, Shefali has been married to actor Parag Tyagi.

Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla ❤️

Background

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Heartbreaking visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

What Shefali Jariwala's Security Guard Told NDTV

In a conversation with NDTV, Shatrughan, the watchman of the actress's residential society, shed light on the events of the tragic night.

The security guard, Shatrughan, was on duty when Shefali was rushed to the hospital. Recalling the sequence of events, he said, "Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, at around 9 PM, her husband Parag Tyagi came to the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate."

He also recalled seeing the couple earlier in the week and said, "Just the evening before yesterday, Shefali and Parag were seen in the society compound with their dog."

Soon after Shefali was taken to the hospital, police teams and forensic units arrived at the scene. He added, "The police have been inside since last night. There were two mobile forensic unit vehicles - one has left, one is still here."

Describing the moment they found out about Shefali's death, he said, "After she was taken to the hospital, a man came on a motorcycle - he seemed like a friend - and informed us that Shefali was no more. We couldn't believe it when we heard. Madam was seen just the day before yesterday, and now she's no longer with us."

In A Nutshell

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.