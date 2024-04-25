A Bigg Boss 13 Reunion At Arti Singh's Sangeet: 'Friends Who Turn Into Family'

Shefali Jariwala shared this image. (courtesy: shefalijariwala)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress Aarti Singh is all set to get married to her fiancé, businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday. Ahead of her big day, Arti hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai that made headlines. Why, you ask? Well, the fun-filled ceremony ended up being a mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion and fans definitely can't keep calm. Arti's co-contestant, actress Shefali Jariwala, who was one of the guests at the event, dropped a series of pictures featuring Bigg Boss 13 participants posing together.

The opening frame shows the happy bride-to-be posing with Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shefali Jariwala. The group picture also includes Shefali's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and singer Suyyash Rai. In the next slide, Shefali can be seen posing with one of her close friends from the reality show Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau. We can also see Shefali posing with her husband, actor Parag. Sharing the pictures, Shefali wrote, “Here's to moments that turn into memories and friends who turn into family. Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after.”

It must be noted that Arti Singh was part of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 13, which late actor Sidharth Shukla won. Needless to say, the mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion made fans remember Sidharth Shukla, as they flooded the comments section saying they missed the actor. A comment read, “Missing Sidharth.”

A fan commented, “In post ko dekh kar Sid (Sidharth Shukla) ki or yad aaari hai [I am missing Sidharth Shukla after seeing this post].”

“Miss you, Sidharth Bhai,” said another.

A comment read, “Ek bande ki kami hai khaali king Sid.”

Another read, “Shukla ji ko bhi le aao yar. [Please call Shukla ji also].”

Aside from the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, several celebrities including Arti Singh's best friend Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary also attended the sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh also hosted a beach-side mehendi ceremony, earlier. For the occasion, the actress wore a purple printed sharara and a strappy short kurta. Arti shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen posing on the sandy shores. Her fiancé Dipak Chauhan twinned with his bride-to-be in a purple-hued kurta that he paired with white pyjamas. Along with the pictures Arti Singh wrote, “Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon.”

Arti Singh will get married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.