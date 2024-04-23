Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai Lit Up Arti Singh's Sangeet Ceremony

Ankita-Vicky, Rashmi and others at Arti Singh's Sangeet ceremony

Television actress and Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is all set to marry her fiance Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The to-be-wed couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations earlier this week. On Tuesday night, Arti and Dipak hosted a sangeet ceremony in the presence of friends and family. For the night, bride-to-be Arti Singh was seen wearing a stunning green lehenga while her fiance can be seen complimenting her in a printed kurta. In one photo, bride-to-be Arti could be seen holding Dipak close. Another photo featured Dipak and Arti posing with their family. Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek also joined the couple for a happy picture.

Other attendees at the sangeet included Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashami Desai, Yuvika Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Singh Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Shefali with her husband Parag among others.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

Earlier, several photos and videos from the actress' haldi function went viral on the Internet. In one of the viral videos, Arti Singh can be seen dancing joyfully while planting a kiss on Dipak's cheeks. Her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah also joined in the celebration.

Arti Singh shared two photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ke Rang. (Most beautiful colour, Haldi's colour) Couldn't be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Opening up about her marriage, Arti Singh told ETimes TV that it is a "purely arranged marriage." She said, "It's purely an arranged marriage. There was obviously a period of courtship where we wanted to get to know each other better and assess our compatibility. We first spoke on July 23 last year and met after his birthday (August 5). As things progressed, I decided to commit to this relationship in November. However, we didn't move forward until both our families approved of our union. On January 1, Dipak proposed marriage to me with a ring at my guruji's temple in Delhi and I said yes. I consider that moment as my engagement.”