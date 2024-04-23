Kashmera Shah Wants Estranged Uncle Govinda To Attend Arti Singh's Wedding: 'Will Welcome Him With Open Arms'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: govinda_herono1)

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is a few days away from marrying her fiance Dipak Chauhan. Ahead of the wedding, actress Kashmera Shah talked about the presence of Krushna's "Chi Chi mama" (uncle) or actor Govinda at the event. ICYDK, a few years back, Govinda and his wife Sunita severed ties with Krushna after his wife Kashmera Shah allegedly referred to the couple as "people who dance for money" in a social media post after they appeared as guests on Krushna's TV show Drama Company. Now, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera talked about looking beyond the bitter feelings at Arti's wedding.

About Govinda's presence at the presence, Kashmera told HT, "He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna's wedding. If he had not come to our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti and she really wants him there. I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her”.

She continued, “It's a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with our open arms. I am his daughter-in-law. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet. Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don't love each other”.

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Arti Singh revealed that her uncle Govinda had stopped all communication with her, following his tiff with Krushna. "There's a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (when bulls fight, grass gets trampled). Whatever issue happened between them, I too have to face the consequences. Chi Chi mama and his family don't speak to me anymore," the publication quoted Arti Singh as saying.

Talking about the feud, Govinda's wife Sunita told Times Of India in an earlier interview: "We have broken all ties with Krushna and Kashmera, and I swear I won't initiate a patch-up this time around. I was a fool to do so two years ago. Govinda was right about them. It was my mistake that I thought that we should give them another chance."

Coming back to Arti's wedding, the couple will get married on April 25 at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.