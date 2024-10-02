Govinda's Wife Reaches Mumbai, Gives Health Update From Hospital

Govinda suffered a bullet injury Tuesday morning at his Mumbai home (File).

Popular actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda - who made headlines this week after his licensed revolver misfired, and a bullet struck him below the knee - will be discharged from the CritiCare Asia hospital in Mumbai on Friday, his wife, Sunita Ahuja, told reporters. The three-time Filmfare Award winner was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital Tuesday morning.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday (and) will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings... he has recovered."

"He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him. I would like to the fans not to panic... he is fine," Mrs Ahuja, who was in Kolkata when the incident happened, said.

According to his manager, Govinda was putting the weapon back into a cupboard - after cleaning it, at 4.45 am - when he dropped it, causing the gun to fire and he suffered a leg wound. The actor phoned his wife and manager. The manager rushed to his home and Govinda was taken to the hospital.

The manager said Govinda and he had planned to fly out to Kolkata for a show. He said he had already reached the airport when he received the SOS from the actor. "It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," he added.

Later Monday his daughter Tina Ahuja also reached the hospital.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who removed the bullet, said the actor's condition was stable, and that he would be discharged soon. However, Dr Agarwal stressed the need to rest for a month.

Shortly after the news broke, and legions of the actors' fans began worrying, Govinda released an audio message thanking them for their prayers and the doctors for their medical aid.

A steady stream of actors and cinema personalities have visited the actor in hospital, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has had a telephone conversation with him.

"I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery," he said.

