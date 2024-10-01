Govinda, After Bullet Wound Due To Misfire, Sends Audio Message From Hospital

Govinda suffered a bullet injury this morning at his Mumbai home

Hours after he landed in a Mumbai hospital due to a bullet injury on his leg, renowned actor Govinda released an audio clip in which he thanked his fans for their blessings. The actor suffered the injury below his knee when his licensed gun misfired.

In a raspy voice, the 60-year-old actor is heard saying that the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him. "I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers," he said in the audio clip.

The actor suffered the injury around 4.45 am today when he was getting ready to leave for the airport to board a flight to Kolkata. The actor, also a Shiv Sena leader, was alone at the time of the incident.

His manager Shashi Sinha said Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver in a cupboard when it fell to the floor and went off. The bullet hit him below his knee. The actor called up his wife Sunita Ahuja, who was in Kolkata, and his manager. Soon after, police reached his Juhu home and rushed him to the nearby Criticare Hospital. The actor's manager said his condition is stable. He is still at the hospital and his daughter Tina is with him.

Police have said the actor has not registered any complaint.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said. It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," he added. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja left for Mumbai after she heard of the incident.