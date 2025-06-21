Fans Demand Govinda's Comeback After His New Moustache Look Goes Viral

Govinda has once again gotten his fans excited with an all-new look where he is seen sporting a moustache and sunglasses. The 61-year-old actor had shared an Instagram video earlier today where he is seen walking towards the camera with his signature swag.

Fans flooded the comments section with renewed excitement, hoping that there might be a comeback on the cards.

What's Happening

Govinda shares a new video and picture where he is seen sporting a moustache. The actor was all suited up and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

The caption for the video was a sparkle emoji. While for the picture, he wrote, "Hero no 1."

Fans were ecstatic as Govinda's new avatar reminded them of his 90s aura. They demanded a comeback as they flocked to the comments section of the actor's viral social media post.

How Fans Reacted

Fans shared their enthusiasm for Govinda's new look and flooded the comments section.

One internet user wrote, "Sir, come back karlo. You have the capability and talent. 'Hero no1' ko vapis se cinema main lead hero dekhna hai (sic)"

While someone else wrote in Hindi, "Look koi new movie ki taiyari hai lagta hai sir (It seems like your look is for a new movie.)"

Another fan wrote, "My all-time favourite Hero No 1."

About Govinda's Blockbuster Films From The '90s

Govinda was one of the top actors back in the '90s. His most celebrated films from that era include Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Khuddar (1994), and Swarg (1990), to name a few.

In A Nutshell

Govinda took the internet by storm with his latest picture featuring a new moustache. Fans got excited as they demanded the actor to make a comeback.