Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Is The First Finalist Of The Season

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared this picture. (courtesy: nimritahluwalia)

As the finale of Bigg Boss 16 approaches, contestants are fighting tooth and nail to win the trophy. The latest episode of the show features housemates competing in a “Ticket To Finale” task to snatch the advantage from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the current captain. However, things do not go as planned and Nimrit manages to become the first finalist of the season. In the task, Bigg Boss sets up a giant television set in the garden area with multiple screens. Each block represents a contestant. Bigg Boss then uses a remote control to eliminate contestants from the captaincy race, based on their relationships and rivalries.

Nimrit Kaur goes first and bombs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name, eliminating her from the race. The other contestants follow, with each one taking turns to eliminate the other contestants. When the names of Nimrit, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan cropped up, the members refused to eliminate their friends. Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam also refused to eliminate the contestants assigned to them.

As a result, Bigg Boss had to abort the task. However, to Archana and Priyanka's surprise, Bigg Boss gives the “Ticket To Finale” advantage to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, making her the first finalist of the season. So, Nimrit is safe from this week's nomination.

Tina Datta was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show. In a recent interview with ETimes, Tina expressed her happiness at leaving the Bigg Boss house. Her relationship with Shalin Bhanot inside the house generated a lot of buzz and attention. She described her experience inside the house as a “rocky ride” filled with both good and bad experiences.

Tina Datta said, “I never thought I'd be able to handle the situations I faced inside the house, but I kept telling myself that I am a survivor. I lost my pet, who was like my baby, while inside the house, and I also survived two broken ankles, multiple Weekend Ka Vaar attacks, and a broken tooth. It's unbelievable.”

Bigg Boss 16 is available for viewing on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes, which also include Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, air at 9.30 PM. It can be streamed on Voot Select.