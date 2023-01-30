Bigg Boss 16: For Tina Datta, The Show Was A 'Rocky Ride'

Tina Datta shared this image. (courtesy: tinadatta)

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta is no longer part of the show. Oh, and she is happy about it. In an interview with ETimes, Tina said, “Believe me, I am really happy to have come out of the house.” Tina's relationship status with Shalin Bhanot, inside the house, attracted a lot of attention. From confessing their feelings for each other to revealing secrets, their relationship dynamics changed with each passing day. Calling her experience inside the house a “rocky ride,” Tina added, "It was a rocky ride for me as I had good and bad experiences. I never thought that I could be a part of a show like Bigg Boss and so I was scared and skeptical at the same time when I said yes to this show this season.”

On how she survived the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and a broken tooth, Tina Datta added, “The kind of situations I have faced inside the house, I wasn't even sure if I will be able to keep up with it or will be able to survive it for so long. But eventually, I used to tell myself that I am a survivor. I survived the loss of my pet who was like my baby when I was inside the house, then I survived two broken ankles, all the weekend ke wars on me, and towards the end a broken tooth. It is unbelievable!"

Meanwhile, in a promo released by the makers, Shalin Bhanot looked super happy after Tina Datta left the house. In the clip, Shalin is talking to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in the garden area. Expressing his joy, the actor said, "Pehle mein nah thodha ughhh aur abh mein acha behtar feel kar raha hoon" ( Earlier I was feeling bad but now I feel good).” The clip also shows Shalin dancing inside the house.

Now, Shalin Bhanot, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will compete for the title in Bigg Boss 16.