Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Celebrates After Tina Datta's Eviction

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw Tina Datta leave the house. While this came as a rude shock for her fans, a new promo shows fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot expressing relief and happiness after Tina's eviction. He is seen sitting with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan in the garden area and telling them that he feels content now. He expresses his joy that Tina Datta has left the house and adds that he can finally be free from all the drama. He jokes: "Pehle mein nah thodha ughhh aur abh mein acha behtar feel kar raha hoon" ( Earlier I was feeling bad but now I feel good).

In the promo, Shalin Bhanot is also seen dancing and singing around the house, seemingly happy with the situation.

However, fellow contestants Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are not happy with the scenario. Archana is seen getting angry and even expresses her disapproval to Priyanka in the kitchen. She accuses Shalin of destroying the image of two women – Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma. Archana says, “Ek insaan ne un do logo ki image kharab karke bheja hain. Soundarya jabh gayi uski sheeja lekar gayi hai. Tina ki bhi sheejha lekar gayi hain" ( One person has sent both of them with a destroyed image. When Soundarya left, her reputation was tarnished and the same has been repeated with Tina). Archana adds that Shalin has always strived to maintain a good image for himself at the cost of others. She adds that one day he would regret his actions.

Speaking about her eviction, Tina Datta said that she had her inhibitions about signing up for Bigg Boss 16 because “surviving in this house can be very challenging.” She added that she was happy to see her friends, family and fans appreciate the way she conducted herself in the house. “No other experience would have taught me as many life lessons I learnt on the show. I thank everyone who has worked hard to put this incredible show together,” she said. Tina also added that she was rooting for Priyanka to win.

Following Tina Datta's eviction, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahr Choudhary, Soumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will compete for the title in Bigg Boss 16.