Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Accidentally Calls Kartik Aaryan 'Bhaiya' During Romantic Skit

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16promises to be high on entertainment, thanks to Kartik Aaryan and Farah Khan. The actor will appear on the reality show to promote his forthcoming film Shehzada. Kartik will have a whole lot of fun with the contestants, especially with Archana Gautam. A recent promo of Bigg Boss shows the actor performing a romantic skit with Archana. However, the whole scene gets hilarious because of a blooper by the actress. Here's what happens – Farah Khan commands Archana to enact a romantic scene where she is making ginger tea for Kartik Aaryan in the kitchen. The actor joins the skit and hugs her. She stops singing O Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar (from 1956 film C.I.D) and asks him to be wary of their mom entering the kitchen.

Seconds later, in a hilarious twist, Archana Gautam calls Kartik Aaryan “bhaiya” (brother) accidentally. “Mummy dekh lengi na. Tum aaye kaun se gate se ho, bhaiya (Mom can see us. Which gate did you come from, brother)?” she is heard saying, before bursting into laughter in the promo.

Archana Gautam's goof-up leaves Kartik Aaryan and others in splits. Farah Khan goes on to tease her. The filmmaker-choreographer says, “Ye loh! Bhaiya bol diya (now she has called him brother).”

The caption on the promo video read, “Shanivaar Ka Vaar mein, dekhoge aap Kartik aur Archana ko ek saath (you will see Kartik and Archana together in Shanivaar Ka Vaar).”

Take a look:

In a separate promo video, Farah Khan appears to be walking out of the Bigg Boss house after an altercation with Tina Datta. The filmmaker first urges Shalin Bhanot, who has been having fights with Tina more than often now, to put forward his points like a true player. When Tina interrupts and says that Farah Khan is “wrongly portraying” Shalin in the game, the choreographer rebukes her. She then steps down from the stage and says “keep talking” to Tina. Watch the promo here:

Bigg Boss 16, which premiered on October 1 last year, has been extended by the makers because of its popularity. Now, the grand finale is expected to take place on February 12.