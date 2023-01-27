Bigg Boss 16: Angry Farah Khan Walks Out After Argument With Tina Datta

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 16 is heading to its last few weeks and emotions are running high. Friday's episode will see some high-octane drama thanks to Farah Khan's appearance. The filmmaker returns as a guest for the second time this season. As always, Farah is not one to mince words. She is seen scolding Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their rude behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot. Calling their behaviour “disgusting”, Farah Khan says, “Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show. However, at the same time she was making fun of Shalin when he was going through a nightmare).”

Not one to take things lying down, Tina Datta defends her actions. She says: "Ye galat portray ho raha hai (This is being portrayed in a wrong manner)." To this, Farah Khan says, “If you don't want to listen to me, I'll walk out. This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking,” and walks off the stage.

The video shared by Colors TV on Instagram comes with the caption: “Tina and Priyanka's behaviour upset Farah Khan in #ShukravaarKaVaar.”

In a recent episode, Tina Datta complained about a broken tooth for which she was examined by a doctor. She was worried that she might have to leave the house to get her teeth fixed, so her doctor was brought to the Bigg Boss house to treat her.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been nominated this week for elimination.

Bigg Boss 16 is available for viewing on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The weekend episodes, which also include Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, air at 9.30 PM. It can be streamed on Voot Select.