MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List for PCM, PCB To Be Out Today, Check Details

MHT CET 2025: The final merit list for MHT CET 2025 (PCM and PCB groups) will be released today by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Once released, students who applied for the counselling process can check the list on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The final merit list is prepared based on the choices filled by students and seat availability in colleges.

How to Check the MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link that says “MHT CET 2025 Final Merit List”

Log in with your details

The merit list will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

What to Do After Seat Allotment



• If you got a seat based on your first preference in Round 1 (auto-freezed), you must pay the seat acceptance fee. You will not be allowed to take part in further rounds.

• If you got a seat other than your first preference and chose to self-freeze it, you must also pay the fee online to confirm it.

MHT CET

MHT CET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses in Maharashtra. It is based on the Class 11 and 12 Maharashtra Board syllabus and is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

Students are advised to check the website regularly for updates on the next steps in the admission process.

