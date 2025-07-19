MHT CET 2025: Provisional Merit List For BTech, MTech Courses Releasing Shortly

MHT CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to publish the provisional merit list for BE/BTech and ME/MTech admissions today, July 19. Those who applied for the counselling process can access the list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The final merit list is scheduled to be released on July 24, after reviewing candidate grievances submitted between July 19 and July 21. This list will consider the choices filled by candidates and the availability of seats across participating institutes.

How To Check MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Select the link titled “MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List”

Enter the required login details

The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Tie-Breaking Rules For MHT CET 2025

In the event of candidates scoring identical marks, the tie will be resolved based on the following criteria in order:

Higher marks in Mathematics in the entrance test

Higher marks in Physics in the entrance test

Higher marks in Chemistry in the entrance test

Higher total marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12

Higher marks in Mathematics in Class 12

Higher marks in Physics in Class 12

Higher overall aggregate in Class 12

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the counselling schedule and seat allocation process.