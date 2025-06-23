MHT CET 2025: Check VIT Pune's Cut-offs For Last 3 Years

VIT Pune MHT CET 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon release the VIT Pune MHT CET 2025 cutoff on its official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes at Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune must meet the required cutoff marks to be considered for admission.

The cutoffs will be released after each round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) during MHT CET 2025 counselling. Students are advised to refer to the previous years' cutoff data to understand the expected closing ranks for different branches and categories.

VIT Pune MHT CET 2025: Previous 3 Years' Cutoff Trends

VIT Pune MHT CET 2025: Factors Influencing Cutoff Marks

The VIT Pune MHT CET 2025 cutoff will depend on various factors, including:

• Number of candidates appearing for the exam

• Difficulty level of the question paper

• Total number of seats available per branch

• Candidate's category/reservation status

• Previous year's cutoff trends

VIT Pune MHT CET 2025: MHT CET 2025 Exam Pattern

The MHT CET 2025 was conducted in MCQ format for both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups. Each paper had a total of 100 marks, and there was no negative marking. The exam tested candidates' understanding of core subjects relevant to engineering and allied courses.

VIT Pune MHT CET 2025: What Happens Next?

Now that the MHT CET 2025 results are out, the counselling process will begin shortly. The CAP rounds will allow candidates to:

• Choose and confirm college and course preferences

• Participate in seat allotment based on merit

• Pay seat acceptance fees and upload documents

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for real-time updates regarding the counselling schedule, CAP rounds, seat allotment results, and admission procedures.