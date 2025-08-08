"OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive": Elon Musk's Warning To Satya Nadella After GPT-5 Launch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned Microsoft chief Satya Nadella of OpenAI "eating" his company alive - on the day the Sam Altman-led tech giant rolled out GPT-5 across its platforms.

"Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry," the Microsoft CEO said. "It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure."

OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Nadella said it had been only two and a half years since OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined him in Redmond to debut GPT-4 in Bing, and said the progress since then had been "incredible".

"The pace of progress is only accelerating, and I can't wait to see what developers, enterprises, and consumers will do with this latest breakthrough," he added.

Responding to Musk's "eat Microsoft alive" remark, Nadella said, "People have been trying for 50 years and that's the fun of it! Each day you learn something new and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

People have been trying for 50 years and that's the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025

Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor based on Visual Studio Code, also confirmed GPT-5 integration, calling it "the most intelligent coding model our team has tested" and launching it free "for the time being."

Musk, who backs the Grok AI platform, added, "Except that Grok 4 Heavy is still the most powerful AI."

Except that Grok 4 Heavy is still the most powerful AI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Earlier, Sam Altman said he felt "useless" after GPT-5 flawlessly solved a challenging email problem he struggled with. Speaking on a podcast, Altman described the experience as a "weird feeling," seeing AI's speed and precision.

Testing GPT-5, he said he was "scared" and compared the moment to the Manhattan Project. He cited physicist Robert Oppenheimer and suggested GPT-5 could have "permanent effects" on a similar scale, though not in a destructive sense.

OpenAI on Thursday rolled out ChatGPT-5 free to all users, touting "significant" AI capability upgrades as global competition in the sector intensifies. Altman called GPT-5 "clearly a model that is generally intelligent" and a "significant step" toward artificial general intelligence, though it does not yet learn continuously. He compared progress across versions: GPT-3 felt like a high school student, GPT-4 like a college student, and GPT-5 like a PhD-level expert.

The new model excels at autonomous "agent" tasks and "vibe coding", which generates apps on demand and is designed to be more trustworthy.