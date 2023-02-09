Bigg Boss 16: Ahead Of Finale, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gets Emotional After Watching Her Journey Clip

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from Bigg Boss 16(courtesy: BiggBossLiveFeed )

With just a few days left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are reminiscing their journey in the house. The fights, the tasks and the heart-to-heart conversations they had with each other are being replayed for each one of the five finalists. In a promo video of the TV reality show, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is seen getting emotional after watching her journey video. That's not all. She is also praised by Bigg Boss for always voicing her opinion in the house. Bigg Boss can be heard saying in the promo clip that even though the actress walked inside the house with her friend, actor Ankit Gupta, most of the time, she was alone. “Bohot himmat, bohot clarity of thought, bohot atmavishwas lagta hai, Priyanka, nazariya danke ki chot par sabke samne, sabke muh par bolne ke liye (You need a lot of courage, clarity of thought and confidence to speak your thoughts in front of everyone),” Bigg Boss added. In the journey video, Priyanka Choudhary is also described as the most clever person in the Bigg Boss house, who is “not a follower but a leader.”

“Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, aap ki awaaz gharwalon ko pasand ho na ho, lekin dilon tak zaroor pahuch chuki hai. Jab jab Bigg Boss 16 ka naam liya jaayega, aap ki awaaz logon ke zehan mein zarur aayegi (it doesn't matter if the other members in the house don't like your voice, it has reached the hearts of your fans. Whenever Bigg Boss 16 will be discussed, your voice will have a special mention),” said Bigg Boss in the clip. Hearing this, Priyanka got overwhelmed and smiled with all her heart.

The recap of Priyanka Choudhary's journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house also showed snippets of the times she has voiced her opinion. Take a look:





The top finalists in Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The winner will be revealed in the grand finale episode on February 12.