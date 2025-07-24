Maharashtra MBA Final Merit List To Be Out Today, Download Link Here

Maharashtra MBA Final Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is scheduled to release the final Maharashtra MBA Final Merit List To Be Out Today, Download Link Heremerit list for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) today, July 24, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the merit list on the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra MBA Final Merit List 2025: How To Download Final Merit List?

Visit the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on "Check Final Merit List Status", under the "Important Links" section.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra MBA Final Merit List 2025: After Result