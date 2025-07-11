Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List To Be Out On July 15, Download Here

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list on July 15, 2025 for Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Management Studies (MMS). Candidates who applied for admission will be able to check and download the merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The provisional merit list was earlier scheduled to be released on July 12, 2025.

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List: How To Download Provisional Merit List?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Under the "Important Links" section, click on "Provisional Merit List Display".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra MBA 2025: Raise Objections For Merit List

Once released, Candidates will be able to raise objections on the provisional merit list from July 16 to July 18, 2025 (5 PM).

Candidates can fill the application form and submit the required documents before July 12, 2025 ( 5 PM).

Candidates must submit the proof while applying for objections and the response by the State cell will reflect in their account.

Those Candidate who selected physical scrutiny mode during the registration process will be required to visit FC for resolving the grievances.

The final merit list for the MBA CAP will be released on July 21, 2025.