Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List Released, Details Here

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) today, July 19, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the merit list on the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra MBA Merit List: How To Download Provisional Merit List?

Visit the official website, fe2025.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on "Check Provisional Merit List Status", under the "Important Links" section.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025: After Result Process

Candidates will be able to raise objections on the provisional merit list from July 20 to July 22, 2025 (5 PM).

Changes, if any, will be redirected to candidates' login account before July 22, 2025.

Candidates applying for objections/corrections must submit the necessary documents clarifying the objections' authenticity.

The final merit list will be released on July 24, 2025.