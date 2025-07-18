Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow, July 19, Details Here

Maharashtra MBA Merit List 2025: The State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra will release the provisional merit list for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) tomorrow, July 18, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the merit list on the official website, mba2025.mahacet.org.in.

The MBA provisional merit list was scheduled to be released today, July 18 but the state cell has now revised the release date to be July 19. 2025.

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025: How To Download Merit List?

Visit the official website, mba2025.mahacet.org.in.

On the homepage, under the "Important Links" section, click on "Provisional Merit List Display".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra MBA Provisional Merit List 2025: After Result Process

Candidates will be able to raise objections on the provisional merit list from July 20 to July 22, 2025 (5 PM).

Changes, if any, will be redirected to candidates' login account before July 22, 2025.

Candidates applying for objections/corrections must submit the necessary documents clarifying the objections' authenticity.

The final merit list will be released on July 24, 2025.