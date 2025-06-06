Maharashtra Class 11 Provisional Merit List Released, Download Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The round 1 registration process ended on June 5, 2025 at 2 PM. Provisional merit list was released today at 1 PM. The overall intake capacity is 21,23,040 seats.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department released the provisional merit list for First Year Junior College (FYCJ) admissions today at 1 PM. Students can now login with their credentials and download the merit list on the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in. More than 12 lakh students had registered for in round 1 FYCJ admissions.

The round 1 registration process ended on June 5, 2025 at 2 PM, following which the release of provisional merit list was announced.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Check Merit List?

Visit the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Login with your application number and password.

Click on "FYJC Merit List 2025" section.

Search for your name, application number or roll number with Ctrl plus F.

Download or save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Intake Capacity

As of June 6, 2025, the total CAP (Centralized Admission Process) intake stands at 18,97,526 seats for admission into Maharashtra FYCJ.

The total Quota intake is 2,25,514 seats.

This brings the overall intake capacity to 21,23,040 seats.

As per the official notice by the School Education department, students who have registered online for the said admission process and have locked Part 1 of the admission application but Part 2 is yet to be filled or locked, such students will be provided with the facility to fill Part 2 of their application from 12:15 PM on June 6, 2025 to 12:30 PM on June 7, 2025.

Students can visit the official website of the School Education and Sports Department to stay updated and also, they can check the live dashboard on the website, stating the number of applications accepted, registered and the overall intake capacity.