Viral: 'Legends' Salman And Shah Rukh Khan Casually Hanging Out In This Pic With Shiamak Davar

Shiamak Davar shared this image. (courtesy: shiamakofficial)

Who does not adore Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan? The Khan's reunion on-screen with Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since the film was released on January 25.

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar is also an admirer of SRK and Salman. On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the two superstars, heaping praises on them.

"It's truly amazing to know the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk convinced me to do 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' for which I'm truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with 'Pathaan.' And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence.

Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours," Shiamak captioned the post.

The picture shows Shiamak sitting in the middle, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posing on either side.

Salman's cameo in Pathaan is the perfect icing on the cake!

On making a special appearance in Pathaan, Salman said, "For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I'm glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF's Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I'm aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I'm happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again."

He added, "His (Adi's) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also, the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I'm happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic."

Prior to Pathaan, SRK and Salman have worked together in 'Karan Arjun', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'.

On collaborating with Salman after ages, SRK also expressed his happiness.

"Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn't work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types!! So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF's Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I'm hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen. I'm delighted that people have loved seeing us together in Pathaan," he shared.

Apparently, SRK has a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3.

