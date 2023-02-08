Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's New Look. Bonus - Release Details

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.(courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, who has already raised the excitement of his fans with his guest appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, will be next seen on the big screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor announced that he has completed the shooting of the film. Salman Khan shared a photo of his character from the Farhad Samji directorial. Wearing a white shirt, gold hoop earrings and his signature blue bracelet, Salman is looking dashing as ever. The superstar wrote about wrapping the shooting schedule of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and confirmed the release date of the film in the caption. “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting complete … Eid 2023,” read the post. Salman Khan will co-star with Pooja Hegde in the movie.



Salman Khan recently shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. When Pooja Hegde asks him, “Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)” as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

His dialogue - “Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain bas bhai, no more, main kehta hoon bring it on (when my body, heart and mind tell me to stop, I tell them to bring it on)" - during a fight scene towards the end of the teaser left his fans wanting for more.

The teaser featured Salman Khan sporting a rugged look with long hair. Watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser here:





Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Directed by Farhad Samji, the Salman Khan film will release on the occasion of Eid on April 21 this year.