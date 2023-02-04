Salman Khan's Shout Out To Iulia Vantur On Her New Song

Caption: Iulia's still from the video track (courtesy: youtube)

Salman Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend and actress Iulia Vantur has released her melodious rendition of 80s classic Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. The latest track was dropped on YouTube and other social media platforms on Friday, and since then it has amassed over 23 lakh views. Salman also did not miss the opportunity to give lulia a shout-out. The superstar unveiled the song and congratulated the whole team on their new project. “Congrats to all for the song. Watch now. Raat Baaki,” wrote Salman Khan in a tweet and added the link to the track. The new version of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki has been directed by Haider Khan, composed by Sajid Khan and choreographed by Mudassar Khan. Apart from Iulia Vantur, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki also stars Sangay Tsheltrim, Daljit Sean Singh, and Nasir Khan.

While sharing the track on YouTube, the makers wrote, “Get ready to be mesmerized by the beautiful voice of Iulia Vantur as she sings the classic hit ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki.' The song is composed by Sajid Khan. Her rendition of this classic song is sure to bring back nostalgic memories and make you feel like you are in the 80's again.”





Now, watch the full video of Iulia Vantur's new song here:





Iulia Vantur has been spotted with Salman Khan and his family on numerous occasions. She was by his side at his 57th birthday party in December. The actress was looking stunning in a navy blue shimmery outfit.

Last year, Iulia Vantur celebrated her 42nd birthday surrounded by Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan, the actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, director Sajid Ali and other close friends. She shared glimpses from her special day on Instagram and wrote, “My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank you guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun! My life is better because of you. Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen. Thank you all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july."





On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in a couple of projects. He has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan lined up.