<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 200 Crore In India

Rajinikanth's Coolie had a stellar start at the box office. However, the numbers saw a significant dip in the subsequent days, taking the total to Rs 194.25 crore across languages at the box office after 4 days.

What's Happening

On first Sunday, Coolie minted Rs 35 crore including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages, as per Sacnilk.

The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally within three days of its release.

Coolie, released on the eve of Independence Day, minted Rs 65 crore with Rs 44.5 crore in Tamil alone on the first day (August 14). On Day two, the film minted Rs 54.75 at the domestic box office.

Coolie received mixed reviews. The word-of-mouth from the audience might have impacted its numbers over the weekend.

On Saturday, the film managed to earn Rs 39.5 crore across all languages.

Coolie emerged as Rajinikanth's all-time highest opener at the box office. The film missed the spot of being the highest opener for Tamil cinema as Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's Leo set the highest opening record of Rs 66 crore at the box office.

Coolie is facing a mega clash at the box office as Yash Raj Films' War 2 released at the box office on the same day.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Coolie plays out in a man's world. The likes of Preethi, notwithstanding the amount of screen time she has, is only of secondary importance. So is everybody else in the film and that includes the writer-director himself. It is Rajinikanth the star and Deva the character who call the shots all the way through. Should anybody be complaining?"

Coolie also marked Rajinikanth's 50 years in the business. Industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and others wished the living legend on his special day.