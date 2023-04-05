Just Salman Khan Setting The Internet Ablaze With His Shirtless Pic, Like Literally

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is totally killing in his latest Instagram post. The actor has treated her fans to a shirtless picture, showing off his chiselled abs, and we just couldn't take our eyes off him. In the image, the actor can be seen posing under a ray of sunlight while relaxing on a sofa. Not to miss his toned body. Sharing the post, the superstar wrote, "May look like it but definitely not chilling." Soon after Salman Khan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Isko bolte tiger." Another wrote, "Tiger is back." "Tiger is ready to rock again...," wrote another. "You look out of this (world emoticon) salman khan sir." One of them said, "Bhai ke jaisi body banana is still dream for many gymbois (Salman's body is a dream for many)." "57 year old Salman Khan what a body bhai," commented another.

Lately, Salman Khan has been treating his Insta family to dashing pictures of himself. A few days ago, he shared a happy picture in which he is flashing his million-dollar smile in a black t-shirt. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Hey".

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy gearing up for the release of his filmKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Tuesday, he unveiled another song Yentamma, from his film, featuring Salman with Ram Charan and Ventakesh. The song also features, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on the occasion of Eid, April 21.