Viral: Zendaya And Tom Holland's Blockbuster Pic With Shah Rukh-Salman Khan At Ambani Event

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: salmankhantrend)

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event on Saturday. Apart from them, Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were also part of the event. Now, a picture of them posing with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan has stormed the Internet. In a viral picture, Zendaya and Tom are posing with the host Nita Ambani and superstars SRK and Salman. On the second day of the event, Shah Rukh Khan opts for a traditional black ensemble, while Salman can be seen in a green pant-suit set. Zendaya looks beautiful in a sheer violet saree, while Tom opted for a black pant-suit set. Nita Ambani can be seen in a golden ensemble and accessorized her look with statement jewellery.

A fan page shared the picture and captioned it as "Pic of the day Bhai (brother) with #Srk, #zendaya, #tomholland, #nitaambani."

Take a look below:

Euphoria star Zendaya looked stunning in a sheer violet saree with floral designs and embellishments paired with a statement gold blouse created and styled by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked dapper as always in a sleek yet classic black tuxedo.

Take a look below:

At the cultural event, Shah Rukh Khan also shook his legs with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan. In the viral video, SRK can be seen calling Varun and Ranveer, and then they do the hook steps of the track.

Saturday was the second day of the music festival Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted by the Ambani family.