Viral: Jhoome Jo Shah Rukh Khan At Ambani Event, With A Little Help From Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan

On the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, Shah Rukh Khan added a stardust with his performance on his viral track from his recent film Pathaan. In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Shah Rukh can be seen grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. In the video, SRK can be seen calling Varun and Ranveer, who were in the background, when the song starts playing and does a hook step of the song. The superstar can be seen looking handsome in a black coat and matching bottoms.

Take a look below:

In another viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing his signature open-arms pose, while in the background, we can hear a loud cheer. A fan page shared the post and captioned it as "OMGGGG," followed by heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look below:

In another clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing the Naatu Naatu hook step as he sings a line. Check out the post below:

It was one grand night as many celebs dazzled the red carpet with their presence. Shah Rukh Khan's family happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue, while SRK gave it a miss. Gauri and Suhana Khan looked pretty in sarees, while Aryan Khan looked dapper in a pant-suit set.

Check out the picture from the last night below:

Other celebs who attended the second day of the Ambani event were Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya, Kajol-Nysa Devgan, Rekha, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.