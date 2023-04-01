Deepika Padukone's Comment On Shah Rukh Khan's New Pics Sums Up Everyone's Reaction

SRK's OOTN was this. (courtesy: shaleenanathani)

Shah Rukh Khan, MIA on the red carpet, made up for his absence and how. SRK, who attended the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai last night, skipped the red carpet but pictures of his look were shared by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani on Instagram. "Deadddd," she wrote. In the pictures, SRK can be seen dressed in a custom black Masculine suit and he looks charming as ever. SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone commented on the post: "Me Too." The comments section was legit flooded with flame emojis. Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped flame emojis. "Ohhhhh gooooddddddddd dead dead dead 3000 times," read another comment. "What have you done Shaleena? This is sooo sooooo sooo GORG! His look is unmatched," added another fan. "Is this for real," added another.

Here's a screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment:

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment

Check out the pictures here:

While Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet, his family happily posed together. His wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan and daughter Suhana were posing on the red carpet when Salman Khan joined them for a picture-perfect moment.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Pathaan marked SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all four movies did well at the box office.