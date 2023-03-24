Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Have The Sweetest Reactions To Fan Videos

SRK and Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy: primevideoin )

Shah Rukh Khan proved that he deserves the title 'King Of Bollywood 'with his latest release Pathaan. The film, which has completed 50 days in theatres, is the all-time number one Hindi movie in India, raising over ₹ 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office. The film is now available for viewing on streaming platform Prime Video. As part of the promotions of the film's OTT release, SRK and Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead in the film, have come together for a fun post. In it, the two actors are seen reacting to fan videos related to Pathaan. The video begins with the clip of a group of friends expressing their admiration for SRK and Deepika's toned physique in the film. Explaining that they too want such bodies, the group stands up to show biscuits stuck to their torso in place of abs.

Reacting to the video, SRK says, “Good effort, I really appreciate your bodybuilding prowess! Keep doing so and maybe one day, one whole day, you might get a real biscuit.”

Meanwhile, counting the biscuits on one guy, Deepika says, “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight…There's one guy who has 10 packs!”

After this, the actors are shown a video of a young boy singing Besharam Rang and its Spanish lyrics, in particular. Instead of the original lyrics, the fan is seen singing gibberish. Amused by the boy's unabashed singing, SRK says, “Even I don't know these Spanish words. I'll also say the same ones [sings along].” The superstar further adds, “He's enjoying himself, and I'm so glad he's enjoying the song, in the way that he wants to enjoy it and singing it the way he wishes to.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone says, “Oh, it's the Spanish part. I remember being told when we were shooting in Spain, the meaning of those lines. I've forgotten now. But I like the fact that he's so confidently singing in Spanish.”

On being asked the secret behind her perfect walk in the film, Deepika Padukone says, “I don't know, it's not something I think about. I think whatever character I'm playing, whatever costumes I'm wearing, whatever shoes I'm wearing, dictates the body language of the character and I've never really given it that much thought! So, thank you for that compliment.”

Another fan asks SRK to make a case for his long hair. To this, SRK replies, “I think the long hair really becomes you. It's very very nice, it looks really cool. And the beauty of your hair is that even without the wind it looks like its been swept back! So it looks really really nice. Please tell your wife and your lovely daughter that ‘at least Shah Rukh says this is very, very good hair'.”

The video ends with a fan asking how he could get dimples like the lead cast of the film – SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Admitting that he did not notice this before SRK says, “Didn't realise Deepika has, John has, John has a very prominent one, I have, and we also have Dimple Kapadia in the film. So yeah, it's full of dimples – the whole film.”

Deepika candidly says, “Bro I think, just, in another lifetime maybe. Sorry.”

Watch the video here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan released in theatres in January. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film was released on Prime Video India on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

